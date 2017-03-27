University of Toledo gets retired Ohi...

University of Toledo gets retired Ohio justice's documents

56 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The only Ohio Supreme Court justice to have been elected to every level of the state's judiciary has donated her personal papers to her alma mater, the University of Toledo. The Blade reports the collection from retired Justice Judith Ann Lanzinger includes case notes with insight into her developing opinions during her time on the bench.

