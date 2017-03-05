Under construction: Medical building in West Toledo
Antonio Garcia works for the Rudolph Libbe Group to erect what will soon become a new medical building at 2130 W. Central Ave. near the campus of ProMedica Toledo Hospital. The building is one of several that has been built for the ProMedica health system and is located along I-475.
Read more at Toledo Blade.
