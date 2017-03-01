TPS extends Superintendent Durant's contract
The Toledo Board of Education on Tuesday approved a contract extension with the superintendent, lengthening his contract from its initial July 31, 2018, expiration to July 31, 2021. "I'm just excited, the support that I've had since a young child, coming up through the east side, Waite High School, and then on to the University of Toledo and to continue on with that success in my post-collegiate career as a professional - to have the support of the board as well as the community and continue to drive forward in making TPS one of the most comprehensive school district's in northwest Ohio," Mr. Durant said after the board meeting.
