TPD K9s search Whitmer High School for drugs, none found
Six K9 Toledo police officers and their police dogs surprised teachers and students during a random drug search of Whitmer High School Monday morning. Students were on lock down, which meant they were kept inside the classroom to learn, while Toledo police dogs put their noses to the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC