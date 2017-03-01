Toledo's Secor Road plan backed by study

Toledo's Secor Road plan backed by study

52 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A second safety study of a narrow, crash-prone section of Secor Road confirmed what Toledo engineers suspected: Widening the street will increase safety and improve traffic flow. But it's not the conclusion many Ottawa Hills residents were hoping for as officials from Toledo and Ottawa Hills try to come to an agreement on whether or how to reconstruct the road from West Bancroft Street to Markway Road.

