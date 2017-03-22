Toledoans suffering from a lack of sleep

New numbers from the CDC, in a study of the nation's 500 largest cities, shows about 40 percent of people in Toledo are getting less than seven hours of sleep a night. "We should be getting about eight, which leaves us all a little sleep-deprived every day of our lives," said Dr. Neeb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

