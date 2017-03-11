Toledoan indicted for murder
A Toledo man arrested in the shooting death of another man at the Greenbelt Place apartment complex was indicted Friday by a Lucas County grand jury. Deshone Sykes, 21, of the 2200 block of Fulton Street was indicted for murder and felonious assault, both with gun specifications, in the March 1 death of Jonathan Cain, 24. Police said Mr. Sykes and Cain had argued when Mr. Sykes fired multiple shots, one of which struck Cain in the neck.
