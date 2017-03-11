Toledoan indicted for murder

Toledoan indicted for murder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A Toledo man arrested in the shooting death of another man at the Greenbelt Place apartment complex was indicted Friday by a Lucas County grand jury. Deshone Sykes, 21, of the 2200 block of Fulton Street was indicted for murder and felonious assault, both with gun specifications, in the March 1 death of Jonathan Cain, 24. Police said Mr. Sykes and Cain had argued when Mr. Sykes fired multiple shots, one of which struck Cain in the neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Thu big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,465,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC