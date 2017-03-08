Toledo, suburbs to tap facilitator for water talks
Leaders from Toledo and its eight regional water customers voted today to bring in a neutral party to facilitate discussions on how best to form a regional water district under state law. The decision at today's Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments' regional water planning committee meeting is another step forward in the months-long discussions aimed at equalizing water rates across communities who currently buy water from Toledo and it's Collins Park Water Treatment plant.
