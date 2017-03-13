Toledo streets crews finishing up snow removal
With the main roads mostly dry by Tuesday afternoon, city plow drivers were able to catch their breath after long hours fighting the snowstorm. Crews were laying salt and brine to keep the snow from sticking.
