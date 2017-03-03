Toledo slaying suspect found, arrested in South Carolina
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Alexander Williams, 31, in Hopkins, S.C., on Thursday after a lengthy investigation that followed him from Toledo to Chicago to Minneapolis then South Carolina. Williams, along with Demarcus Lawhorn, 25, and Davonte Nicolson, 21, is charged with aggravated murder and murder with firearm specifications in the September slaying of George Smith outside a 7-Eleven on Western Avenue.
