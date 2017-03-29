Toledo Museum of Art buys apartment complex

For $10, the Toledo Museum of Art on Tuesday purchased the Museum Place Apartments across the street in the Old West End, opening them up for new tenants and allowing the museum to move forward with plans to establish an urban parkland campus. "The next step is to find the right partner to help us engage the community and solicit feedback on what Museum Place should be," said Adam Levine, the museum's associate director.

