Toledo Museum of Art buys apartment c...

Toledo Museum of Art buys apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

For $10, the Toledo Museum of Art on Tuesday purchased the Museum Place Apartments across the street in the Old West End, opening them up for new tenants and allowing the museum to move forward with plans to establish an urban parkland campus. "The next step is to find the right partner to help us engage the community and solicit feedback on what Museum Place should be," said Adam Levine, the museum's associate director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Mar 26 Goran 40
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 24 Dyl 5
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC