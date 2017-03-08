Toledo mayor: Economic boom is good time to focus on city services
Mayor Hicks-Hudson says Toledo's economy grew by 2.4 percent in 2016, compared to the national average of 1.9 percent. Mayor Hicks-Hudson says with more Toledoans working, there's more money in the city's pocket through the income tax.
