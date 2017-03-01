Toledo mayor denounces Ohio tax proposal

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson argued Tuesday that the city can do a better job of collecting the local business income tax as she urged lawmakers to reject Gov. John Kasich's proposal to collect the tax at the state level. She told a House Finance subcommittee that, despite arguments from the state to the contrary, the plan would cost the city $200,000 a year in added fees, make it more difficult for the city to conduct timely audits, and be less convenient to taxpayers.

