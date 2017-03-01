Toledo mayor denounces Ohio tax proposal
Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson argued Tuesday that the city can do a better job of collecting the local business income tax as she urged lawmakers to reject Gov. John Kasich's proposal to collect the tax at the state level. She told a House Finance subcommittee that, despite arguments from the state to the contrary, the plan would cost the city $200,000 a year in added fees, make it more difficult for the city to conduct timely audits, and be less convenient to taxpayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Mon
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Help please
|Feb 20
|Cocohunter18
|1
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC