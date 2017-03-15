Toledo mayor blasts president's proposed funding cuts
Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and leaders of agencies funded with federal Community Block Grant Development money today blasted President Trump's proposal to kill the decades-old program with $6 billion in possible cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The mayor also criticized Mr. Trump's plans to slash Great Lakes improvement funding by 97 percent next year from $300 million to $10 million.
