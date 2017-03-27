Toledo man with apparent foot fetish ...

Toledo man with apparent foot fetish ordered to undergo competency evaluation

41 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Joseph L. Jones, 29, of the 2500 block of Charlestown Avenue, has been charged with four counts of sexual imposition, three counts of menacing, and one count of aggravated menacing for offenses that involved four women. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

