Toledo man suspected in 2 robberies arrested
Zachary R. Cranker, 29, of the 5700 block of Dennison Drive, is charged with robbery, a third-degree felony, in Toledo Municipal Court. Another robbery charge is pending through Sylvania Municipal Court.
