Toledo man pleads guilty to June murder
On the day he was to have gone to trial for aggravated murder, a Toledo man pleaded guilty today to an amended charge of murder with a firearm specification for the June 29 shooting death of another man. Ocolar Macklin IV, 29, of the 1200 block of Campbell Street admitted to shooting Isaiah Austin, 26, to death inside a parked car in the 1200 block of South Avenue.
