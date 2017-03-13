Toledo man pleads guilty to June murder

Toledo man pleads guilty to June murder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

On the day he was to have gone to trial for aggravated murder, a Toledo man pleaded guilty today to an amended charge of murder with a firearm specification for the June 29 shooting death of another man. Ocolar Macklin IV, 29, of the 1200 block of Campbell Street admitted to shooting Isaiah Austin, 26, to death inside a parked car in the 1200 block of South Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC