Toledo man indicted in shooting death...

Toledo man indicted in shooting death of Maumee student

37 min ago

A Toledo man charged in connection with the shooting death of a Maumee High School senior was indicted today by a Lucas County grand jury on three complicity charges. Travis Durden, 32, of the 1500 block of Berdan Avenue was indicted for complicity to murder, complicity to felonious assault, and complicity to aggravated robbery in the Feb. 22 slaying of Collin Doyle, 17, and the shooting and wounding of Armond Batey, 16. The two victims were reportedly in the front seat of a car near Hillcrest and Hazelhurst avenues in West Toledo about 8:15 p.m. when they were shot.

