Toledo man gets 25 years in prison in...

Toledo man gets 25 years in prison in Maumee Bay park stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Maurice Clark, 23, appears on video arraignment in Oregon Municipal Court for the stabbing death of Karl Avery Jr. at Maumee Bay State. June of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Sun Jane Patterson 39
Frampton Fri Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Health Care
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC