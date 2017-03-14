Toledo man facing dogfighting charges
A female dog was one of three that were seized from the home of Jerry L. Buchanan, who faces dogfighting charges. Three scarred "pit bulls" discovered in the basement of a North Toledo home earlier this month are doing well while the man authorities say is their owner faces multiple charges of dogfighting.
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
