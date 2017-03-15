Toledo man convicted of shooting death sentenced to prison
A Toledo man convicted of shooting a man to death and firing at another in separate incidents was sentenced today to 20 years in prison. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding also ordered that Darnell Walker, 27, serve an additional four years in prison for violating his parole from a prior aggravated robbery conviction.
