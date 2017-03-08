Toledo man convicted in Maumee Bay park stabbing

Maurice Clark appears on video arraignment in Oregon Municipal Court on June 21, 2016, for the stabbing death of Karl Avery Jr. at Maumee Bay State Park. The second of two brothers charged in the fatal stabbing of an East Toledo man at Maumee Bay State Park entered Alford pleas today and was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felonious assault.

