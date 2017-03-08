Toledo man convicted in Maumee Bay park stabbing
Maurice Clark appears on video arraignment in Oregon Municipal Court on June 21, 2016, for the stabbing death of Karl Avery Jr. at Maumee Bay State Park. The second of two brothers charged in the fatal stabbing of an East Toledo man at Maumee Bay State Park entered Alford pleas today and was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felonious assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC