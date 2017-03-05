Toledo man charged with murder
A central Toledo man wanted for last week's shooting death of Jonathan Cain, 24, has been taken into custody and charged with an open warrant of murder. Deshone Sykes, 21, of the 2200 block of Fulton Street, is being investigated for the shooting at the Greenbelt Place apartment complex, according to the Toledo Police Department's Facebook page.
