Toledo man arrested for multiple dogfighting offenses
Jerry Buchanan, 47, was arrested Saturday after a search warrant was executed at his 832 Clay Ave. residence, according to a complaint filed in Toledo Municipal Court. A small black and white pitbull was found in the basement of the residence with scars consistent with dogfighting, according to court documents.
