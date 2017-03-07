Toledo issues boil advisory for area near downtown
The city of Toledo issued a water boil advisory through 5 p.m., March 11 for the area near downtown including 20th Street from Madison to Jefferson avenues. The advisory began Sunday after service was interrupted due to repairs to the water distribution system.
