Toledo abortion clinic case to be heard by state Supreme Court
The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear a dispute over whether to shut down Toledo's last abortion clinic. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine wants the state Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings that have kept open the abortion clinic.
