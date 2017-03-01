These Are the Trans People Killed in 2017
Two months into 2017, five trans people have been reported murdered in the U.S., a pace slightly behind last year's, although of course one murder is one too many. The actual number killed in any given year is likely much higher, as often the media and police misgender victims, or their deaths are not reported at all.
