The Metroparks are looking to expand in the future
Now speaking to the Rotary Club of Toledo about the parks on Monday, Zenk looked back at the history of the parks and talked about a project to look forward to in a new park. "One of the biggest projects, most aggressive projects our agency has ever taken on is Howard Marsh out in Jerusalem Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|8 hr
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Sun
|Jane Patterson
|39
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC