Sylvania Township bank robbery suspect at large

42 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A release from the FBI's Toledo agency said a lone man entered the bank in the 3200 block North Holland-Sylvania road at about 4:25 p.m. today, and verbally demanded money from the tellers. The suspect is described as a white male, 35-40 years old; about 5 feet, 7 inches tall; and between 160-180 pounds.

