SUVs, trucks stay hot, but Jeep sales mixed
Though sales of trucks and sport utility vehicles continued to be strong nationwide in February, the month was mixed for Jeep's two Toledo-built models. Sales of the Wrangler inched up 2 percent over last year, continuing a long hot streak for Jeep's signature model, even as we get nearer to the launch of the next-generation Wrangler later this year.
Read more at Toledo Blade.
