Students, assistance dogs groups to train pups at UT

Service dog Star lays down next to Louis Belluomini, an Army veteran and ProMedica Air and Mobile medic at ProMedica Flower Hospital on Nov. 2. Danielle Tscherne of Toledo, who has a master's degree in sociology and will finish a second master's in criminal justice at the university this semester, is leading the organization of a new student group that will partner with Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence of Sylvania to raise and train puppies for service and therapy work. The puppies will live full time with group members for a year or more to grow up while being thoroughly socialized and trained in obedience and how to behave in public.

