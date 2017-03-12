Steelhead fight way to notorious repu...

Steelhead fight way to notorious reputation

There are 78 species of fish living in Conneaut Creek, which does an about-face near this tiny burgh in Ashtabula County and makes a run parallel to Lake Erie before dumping into the big water, just a mile or so from the Pennsylvania line. But there is just one species that has put Conneaut Creek and the other streams and rivers in this corner of Ohio on the national radar - steelhead.

