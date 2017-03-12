Steelhead fight way to notorious reputation
There are 78 species of fish living in Conneaut Creek, which does an about-face near this tiny burgh in Ashtabula County and makes a run parallel to Lake Erie before dumping into the big water, just a mile or so from the Pennsylvania line. But there is just one species that has put Conneaut Creek and the other streams and rivers in this corner of Ohio on the national radar - steelhead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC