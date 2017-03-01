Spirit of America rally set for this weekend in east Toledo
"We also want to kind of counteract biased media and the biased protestors we've seen lately with the town hall meetings, stuff like that," said Tommy Mori, Spirit of America organizer. "We want to let the American people know that we're here too, and we won the election, and we're proud of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moneyv
|2 hr
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|dud
|4
|Help please
|2 hr
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC