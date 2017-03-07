South Toledo house fire investigated ...

South Toledo house fire investigated as accident

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Flames were seen coming from the rear of the house and black smoke coming from all of the windows at roughly 2:56 a.m. Tuesday, at 718 Spencer St., according to a Toledo police report. Latoya Harwell, who lives at the residence, jumped from a second-story window and police officers broke her fall, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Lucas County was issued at March 07 at 12:01PM EST

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC