Sonny Fredrickson preparing to contin...

Sonny Fredrickson preparing to continue Toledo's boxing success

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

We're just three weeks removed from the title fight that was held at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo, and one local boxer, who could be the next world title holder to come out of Toledo, is gearing up for his next fight. "I'm really excited, you know, to fight in Ohio again, so that's good," said boxer Sonny Fredrickson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moneyv 13 hr dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) 13 hr dud 4
Help please 13 hr dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Feb 7 dcool 376
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC