Roundabouts: Good or bad?
You asked for information on roundabouts last night during our Facebook live Wednesday night. So, we're breaking down how to properly use them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Mar 26
|Goran
|40
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 24
|Dyl
|5
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC