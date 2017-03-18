Religion Offerings: 3-18

The Masjid Saad Foundation, 4225 W. Alexis Rd., Sylvania, is presenting "Misconceptions about Islam: In Which We Help You Adjust Your Malarky Filter" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the second installment of its "The Jesus Fatwah: Loving Your Muslim Neighbor as Yourself" series. The 90-minute program will include a showing of a short video in which Islamic and Christian scholars offer insight into what Muslims believe, how they live out their faith, and how we all can be about building relationships across the lines of faith.

