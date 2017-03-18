Religion Offerings: 3-18

Religion Offerings: 3-18

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The Masjid Saad Foundation, 4225 W. Alexis Rd., Sylvania, is presenting "Misconceptions about Islam: In Which We Help You Adjust Your Malarky Filter" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the second installment of its "The Jesus Fatwah: Loving Your Muslim Neighbor as Yourself" series. The 90-minute program will include a showing of a short video in which Islamic and Christian scholars offer insight into what Muslims believe, how they live out their faith, and how we all can be about building relationships across the lines of faith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton 4 hr Dcxxbh34 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 12 hr Kbowen82 38
Vote for Donald J. Trump Thu giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,681 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC