Ramirez granted new trial in fatal Ea...

Ramirez granted new trial in fatal East Toledo shooting case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Three days before he was to be sentenced for the fatal shooting of an East Toledo man, Ramiro Ramirez was granted a new trial today. Mr. Ramirez, 24, of the 1800 block of Kedron Street was found guilty Jan. 12 by a jury in Lucas County Common Pleas Court of voluntary manslaughter in the April 16 death of Dale Delauter, 61, who had pointed an unloaded shotgun at him and his friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Lucas County was issued at March 07 at 6:25PM EST

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,826 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC