Ramirez granted new trial in fatal East Toledo shooting case
Three days before he was to be sentenced for the fatal shooting of an East Toledo man, Ramiro Ramirez was granted a new trial today. Mr. Ramirez, 24, of the 1800 block of Kedron Street was found guilty Jan. 12 by a jury in Lucas County Common Pleas Court of voluntary manslaughter in the April 16 death of Dale Delauter, 61, who had pointed an unloaded shotgun at him and his friends.
