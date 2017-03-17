Protect Lake Erie and keep progress g...

Protect Lake Erie and keep progress going

Lake Erie is a treasure for Ohio, providing 3 million Ohioans with drinking water and hundreds of thousands of Ohioans with good jobs in our billion-dollar fishing industry and the broader tourism industry. About 7 million people visit Lake Erie every year, spending nearly $13 billion in Ohio.

