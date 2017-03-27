Proposed $1.2 Billion cuts to NIH fun...

Proposed $1.2 Billion cuts to NIH funding could hurt biomedical research

Earlier this week, President Trump proposed an immediate $1.2 billion cut in funding for the National Institutions of Health. If Congress approves the cut, it could hurt research at the University of Toledo.

