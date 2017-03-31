Postal station to move from spot in East Toledo
The U.S. Postal Service announced Thursday it would definitely relocate retail services from the station at 618 Second St. in East Toledo to a yet-to-be determined location as near as reasonably possible to the existing site. The agency terminated its lease for the building effective April 6, David Van Allen, a USPS regional spokesman in Cleveland, said this month.
