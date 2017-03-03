Police seek vehicle in fatal hit-skip on Feb. 24
Police are searching for a vehicle involving in a hit-skip crash that struck and killed a Toledo man last week. Stanley Page, 57, was crossing Collingwood Blvd. at Jefferson Street about 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 24, when he was struck by an unknown white vehicle, which was southbound on Collingwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Thu
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Wed
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Wed
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Wed
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC