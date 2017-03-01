Police arrest teen for complicity in ...

Police arrest teen for complicity in Toledo homicide

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

Authorities tell 13abc that Ruamone Searcy, 17, was arrested Thursday for Complicity to Murder in the shooting death of Jonathan Cain. They say he gave Deshone Sykes the gun that was used in the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Thu Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC