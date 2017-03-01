Police arrest teen for complicity in Toledo homicide
Authorities tell 13abc that Ruamone Searcy, 17, was arrested Thursday for Complicity to Murder in the shooting death of Jonathan Cain. They say he gave Deshone Sykes the gun that was used in the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Thu
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC