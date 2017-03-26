Pink Floyd tribute band creates audio-visual experience
Indeed, the term "tribute band," didn't seem to exist when he was growing up in England in the 1960s and '70s. "I'd never heard the term and didn't see the concept at that point," said the guitarist and vocalist of Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd during a recent interview with The Blade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Sun
|Goran
|40
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 24
|Dyl
|5
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC