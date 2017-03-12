Pastor Karen Shepler

Pastor Karen Shepler

Pastor Karen Shepler, who served United Methodist congregations, battled racism through activism and ministry, and founded Dialogue to Change, a program to span divides of race and culture, died Friday at home in South Toledo. She was 65. Her death was unexpected and the cause not immediately known, said Barbara Coleman, a friend.

