Pastor Karen Shepler
Pastor Karen Shepler, who served United Methodist congregations, battled racism through activism and ministry, and founded Dialogue to Change, a program to span divides of race and culture, died Friday at home in South Toledo. She was 65. Her death was unexpected and the cause not immediately known, said Barbara Coleman, a friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Thu
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC