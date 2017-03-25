Packo's marks 85 years with 5-cent dogs

Packo's marks 85 years with 5-cent dogs

Tony and Rose Packo's famed hot dogs cost a nickel when they opened their first restaurant in 1932 during the Great Depression on Toledo's east side. A nickel buys almost nothing these days, but for four days next week it will buy you a tasty Hungarian hot dog.

