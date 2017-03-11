Over 30,000 water lines in Toledo made with lead
Slightly more than 30,000 lead water service lines go to homes and business across the city of Toledo, according to a map the municipality released Friday to comply with state regulations that mandate water systems show what kind of pipes are carrying water. "That is a typical of a city our age and size," said Christy Soncrant, the administrator of water distribution for the city.
