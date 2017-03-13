Ottawa Hills Streets Committee votes against Secor widening project
The Ottawa Hills Streets Committee voted Thursday not to recommend a plan to widen a controversial stretch of Secor Road. Though the vote was only a recommendation and not a final vote, the 2-1 vote has a sway with the village council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|7 hr
|Kbowen82
|38
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Thu
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC