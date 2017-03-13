Ottawa Hills Streets Committee votes ...

Ottawa Hills Streets Committee votes against Secor widening project

The Ottawa Hills Streets Committee voted Thursday not to recommend a plan to widen a controversial stretch of Secor Road. Though the vote was only a recommendation and not a final vote, the 2-1 vote has a sway with the village council.

