Ohio attorney general shuts down purported charity
A purported charity that encouraged youth toward door-to-door collections in Toledo and Columbus has shut down for donor violations, state officials said today. The Ohio Attorney General's Office settled with Teens with Dreams after its founder, Darnell Robinson, kept much of the money himself, according to the state office.
