Ocean Springs woman found after MBI issues Silver Alert
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that the 66-year-old woman at the center of a Silver Alert has been located and is receiving medical attention. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the silver alert for 66-year-old Sharon Rose Scully of Ocean Springs, Monday morning.
