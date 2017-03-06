Ocean Springs woman found after MBI i...

Ocean Springs woman found after MBI issues Silver Alert

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that the 66-year-old woman at the center of a Silver Alert has been located and is receiving medical attention. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the silver alert for 66-year-old Sharon Rose Scully of Ocean Springs, Monday morning.

